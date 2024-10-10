PSU POD: PSU / USC Preview with Ryan Young of Trojan Sports

Richie is joined by Ryan Young of TrojanSports.com to discuss everything ahead of Penn State's matchup with USC out in California this Saturday. They discuss...

-- Vibe around USC joining the Big Ten this year (0:27)

-- The Trojans offense under new QB Miller Moss (1:51)

-- Struggles amongst the WR room (3:50) and Offensive Line (8:50)

-- Potent run game under new RB Woody Marks (9:47)

-- New Defense under D'Anton Lynn so far this season (13:10)

-- Poor run defense and the reason why it's had issues (15:50)

-- Linebacker unit + is breakout star Eric Gentry healthy (18:11)

-- Defensive X-Factor for USC (21:30) and Offensive X-Factor for USC (22:24)

-- Trojans Special Teams Units (23:10)

-- Predictions (26:05)

-- NIL (29:02)