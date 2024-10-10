Advertisement

USC Trojans: By The Numbers

USC Trojans: By The Numbers

Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look at the USC Trojans by the numbers ahead of Penn State's matchup.

 • Dub Jellison
Ask The Staff -- Wednesday Edition

Ask The Staff -- Wednesday Edition

The HVI staff answers all your questions about Penn State Football, Athletics, Recruiting and more.

 • Richie O'Leary
HV TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Penn State versus USC Trojans

HV TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Penn State versus USC Trojans

HVI took to the College Football video game series to try a simulation between Penn State Football and USC.

 • Richie O'Leary
Penn State Wrestling releases 2024-25 Schedule

Penn State Wrestling releases 2024-25 Schedule

Penn State has finally released the 2024-25 season schedule, featuring several notable matches.

 • Joey Klender
Portal Watch: Big Ten players to monitor as potential transfers

Portal Watch: Big Ten players to monitor as potential transfers

Here's a look at two Penn State Football players who could be on Transfer Portal watch.

 • Adam Friedman

Published Oct 10, 2024
PSU POD: PSU / USC Preview with Ryan Young of Trojan Sports
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Richie is joined by Ryan Young of TrojanSports.com to discuss everything ahead of Penn State's matchup with USC out in California this Saturday.

-- Vibe around USC joining the Big Ten this year (0:27)

-- The Trojans offense under new QB Miller Moss (1:51)

-- Struggles amongst the WR room (3:50) and Offensive Line (8:50)

-- Potent run game under new RB Woody Marks (9:47)

-- New Defense under D'Anton Lynn so far this season (13:10)

-- Poor run defense and the reason why it's had issues (15:50)

-- Linebacker unit + is breakout star Eric Gentry healthy (18:11)

-- Defensive X-Factor for USC (21:30) and Offensive X-Factor for USC (22:24)

-- Trojans Special Teams Units (23:10)

-- Predictions (26:05)

-- NIL (29:02)

