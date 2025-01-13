PSU Pod: Reacting to Tom Allen to Clemson + Who Could Replace Him?

Richie and Dylan of Happy Valley Insider talk about Tom Allen's decision to leave Penn State to become Clemson's new Defensive Coordinator (0:00) and debate how big of a loss it is (1:38).
The guys then go in depth on several names that Head Coach James Franklin could go after to replace him, starting with an in house name (5:48) and followed up by a couple of notable Big Ten assistant coaches (12:15).
