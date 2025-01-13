Published Jan 13, 2025
PSU Pod: Reacting to Tom Allen to Clemson + Who Could Replace Him?
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Richie and Dylan of ⁠Happy Valley Insider⁠ talk about Tom Allen's decision to leave Penn State to become Clemson's new Defensive Coordinator (0:00) and debate how big of a loss it is (1:38).

The guys then go in depth on several names that Head Coach James Franklin could go after to replace him, starting with an in house name (5:48) and followed up by a couple of notable Big Ten assistant coaches (12:15).

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board