PSU Pod: Stan Drayton to Penn State + Is He An Upgrade over Ja'Juan Seider?

Happy Valley Insider's Richie O'Leary breaks down Penn State Football adding Stan Drayton to the staff as the new running backs coach.
After that he breaks down his past, his impact on the position group and how he will fare as a recruiter. He also offers his take on why the Nittany Lions actually upgraded the room with this hire.
