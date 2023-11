In this episode features publisher Richie Schnyderite is joined by wrestling analyst Joey Klender to talk Carter Starocci's return to State College (0:25), the latest lineup projection for Penn State this season (1:30), Aaron Brooks recently win the U23 World Championship and his weight bump.

Then they dive into the Nittany Lions sending six wrestlers to the NWCA All-Star Classic at Rec Hall later this month (5:12), speculate on who could participate in the Journeymen Collegiate Classic (9:13) to start the season and finish off with the latest from wrestling Twitter aka X.