PSU Pod: Could Penn State pluck an NFL Assistant for the DC Spot?

Happy Valley Insider⁠ Publisher Richie O'Leary breaks down the latest on Penn State Football's search for a Defensive Coordinator and talks about where things stand now that several candidates have been crossed off the list (0:00).

After that, he breaks down three names that he's hearing about as candidates for the job including a current Nittany Lions assistant coach (3:51), an up and coming college DC (5:16) and a current NFL assistant coach (9:06).