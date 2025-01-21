Penn State opens with fifth best national championship odds for 2025 season

(Photo by © Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

The 2024 college football season has officially come to an end following Ohio State's 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoffs. However, it took bookmakers only seconds to post their opening odds national championship odds for the 2025 season.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

The Penn State NIttany Lions fresh off a 13-3 season and a trip to the College Football Playoff semifinals are amongst the favorites to win it all next season. According to DraftKings, the Nittany Lions have the fifth-best odds to win the national championship in 2025, only behind Ohio State, Texas, Georgia, and Oregon.

