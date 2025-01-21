Penn State opens with fifth best national championship odds for 2025 season

The 2024 college football season has officially come to an end following Ohio State's 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoffs. However, it took bookmakers only seconds to post their opening odds national championship odds for the 2025 season.
The Penn State NIttany Lions fresh off a 13-3 season and a trip to the College Football Playoff semifinals are amongst the favorites to win it all next season.
According to DraftKings, the Nittany Lions have the fifth-best odds to win the national championship in 2025, only behind Ohio State, Texas, Georgia, and Oregon.
The 2025 seaosn will be the 12th season for Penn State head coach James Franklin with the Nittany Lions. Since 2016, the Nittany Lions haev notched six 10+ win season including three straight 10+ win seasons. The Nittany Lions also haev four New Years Six bowl victories under Franklin who will enter the 2024 season with a 101-42 record with the program and 125-57 overall.
Penn State will be searching for its first national championship since the 1986 season in 2025.
