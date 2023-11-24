Following a strong 4-0 start to the Mike Rhoades Era in Happy Valley, the Nittany Lions have now lost back-to-back games. Their latest loss came in their second game in the ESPN Event Invitational by a score of 88-78 against Butler. This loss drops Penn State to 4-2 on the season.

While Penn State shot a respectable 32.3% from three-point range, overall they shot just 43.7% from the field. Butler shot 50% from the field and 32.1% from three. Even though the Nittany Lions out-rebounded the Bulldogs 36-35, their struggles from the field proved costly.

Kayne Clary continues to be Penn State's leading scorer early in the season. Clary was 13/22 from the field, 2/8 from behind the arch, on his way to scoring a game-high 28 points to go with 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals.

Ace Baldwin Jr. (15 points), Nick Kern Jr. (12 points), and Zack Hicks (11 points) all scored in double digits for the Nittany Lions as well. Puff Johnson, Leo O'Boyle, Jameel Brown, and D'Marco Dunn went a combined 2/10 from three-point range which proved very detrimental for the Nittany Lion offense.

In 38 minutes on the court, Pierre Brooks had a tremendous game for Butler. Brooks was 9/13 from the field, including 5/9 from three, on his way to scoring 26 points. Jahmyl Telfort had 18 points and 8 rebounds, while DJ Davis chipped in 14 points and 7 rebounds. Those three carried the load for the Bulldogs.