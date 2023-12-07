The now former Nittany Lions Defensive Coordinator is set to take over as the Head Coach of the Duke Blue Devils program per Football Scoop .

Just when you thought it was over, the college football coaching carousel stepped on Penn State once again as Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz is now headed elsewhere.

Diaz has been on staff with the Nittany Lions since the 2022 season and in that time he's ran one of the nation's best defenses as they ranked 10th and 3rd overall in opposing points per game over the past two seasons.

Now Diaz doesn't have any connections to Duke, but he has coached as an assistant before in North Carolina with NC State from 2000-2005 where he was a graduate assistant to start before being promoted to linebackers coach.

This marks the second time since taking over as Head Coach back in 2014 that James Franklin will have to hire two new coordinators in the same offseason, as he let go of then OC John Donovan and Bob Shoop left to be the Defensive Coordinator of Tennessee.

Stay tuned for more on Penn State Football as we will have a new DC Hot Board shortly.