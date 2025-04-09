2027 OL Terrance Smith Discusses Recent Visit and Offer from Penn State

Among the visitors on campus for Penn State this past weekend was 2027 offensive lineman and Lansdale Catholics(PA) standout Terrance Smith.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Smith entered the day with over 10 scholarship offers to his name, including Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Missouri, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, and Tennessee. But before the day was up, he would add an offer from the Keystone State's premier program.