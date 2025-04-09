James Franklin 'Very Pleased' with LB Ta'Mere Robinson's Spring Progress

Replacing King won’t be an easy task for Penn State, and the player who ultimately steps into the starting middle linebacker position will have big shoes to fill.

With the departure this offseason of Kobe King, Penn State will be searching to replace not just one of their top defenders but a leader and stabilizing force in the middle of their defense. While King wasn't an overly athletic linebacker, the Detroit, Michigan native was a smart, fundamental, and reliable defender for the Nittany Lions over the past few seasons at middle linebacker.

The 6-foot-3, 231-pound linebacker played in all 14 games for Penn State last year in a rotational role, recording 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and half a sack.

When healthy, he’s flashed for the Nittany Lions. That being said, staying healthy has been tough for Robinson at times, including suffering a devastating knee injury as a junior in high school, tearing his ACL, MCL, and meniscus, which kept him out of his entire senior season. Last spring, he was unavailable for the Nittany Lions as

But now, Robinson is healthy and is experiencing his first full spring as a Nittany Lion, leaving Penn State head coach James Franklin and linebackers coach Dan Conner pleased with his progression.

"As you guys know, Ta'Mere was a big get for us," James Franklin said, referring to the former four-star prospect.

Robinson was ranked as a top-200 player nationally by Rivals as part of the 2023 recruiting class, and the Nittany Lions landed the Pittsburgh native over offers from Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC, among nearly two dozen other scholarship offers.

"I've always felt like he's had a very, very bright future," Franklin continued. "He's had some injuries that have been setbacks for him. So getting him back healthy, confident, and playing fast, he’s really flashing right now," the Nittany Lions' head coach noted about the redshirt sophomore.

Robinson is also taking advantage of other injuries at the linebacker position, including star junior linebacker Tony Rojas.

"Obviously with Rojas being out, that's more reps that he's able to get. So sometimes, those injuries with experienced players are a blessing in disguise because they create opportunities for guys like Ta'Mere to get a ton of reps. But he's been good. He's been really good," Franklin said.

With Robinson having a full spring of practice to work with and plenty of reps to go around, his confidence continues to grow.

"And I just think as much as anything, it's his confidence in being able to just go out there and play and not be thinking about the injuries that he's had in the past," Franklin said.

That being said, it’s only April, and the beginning of the 2025 season for Penn State is still over five months away. While Robinson is impressing this spring, there’s still a long way to go for him and the Nittany Lions until they reach Week 1.

"So, he's playing very well right now, but we're going to need to continue that all summer and then into the season next year. But right now, he’s trending in a direction that we had hoped when we recruited him," Franklin continued. "Just a very smart player, a very heads-y player, got really good instincts, plays clean. And, you know, he's got some athleticism to back it up as well," Franklin remarked. "To your point, it's still his first spring. So still a lot that he's learning. But I know Coach Conner's been very, very pleased with him. This spring will be really important."

"But what I'm excited to do is watch him in fall camp once he's really into the system, has had all summer to refine it, and gain confidence and take his game to a whole other level."

Robinson and Penn State will conclude their 2025 spring practices on April 26 with their annual Blue-White Game, which is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET. The game will not be televised.