Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Rivals250 WR Samari Reed sets official visit to Penn State

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Four-star wide receiver and Rivals250 member Samari Reed has set up an official visit to Penn State, the Coconut Creek, Florida native announced on X, on Wednesday. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Reed will be making his official visit to Happy Valley, the weekend of June 7.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement

Reed is ranked by Rivals as the 144th best player nationally and the 26th best wide receiver in the country. He's also the 25th best prospect out of the state of Florida in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Reed holds nearly 20 scholarship offers in his recruitment including Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami (FL), Missouri, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, and West Virginia.

Reed previously visited Penn State in February for an unofficial visit, one that went very well for both sides.

The Nittany Lions currently hold one wide receiver commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle from New York standout Lyrick Samuel. They're also the FutureCast favorite to land prospects Lex Cyrus and Jeff Exinor.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement