Four-star wide receiver and Rivals250 member Samari Reed has set up an official visit to Penn State, the Coconut Creek, Florida native announced on X, on Wednesday. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Reed will be making his official visit to Happy Valley, the weekend of June 7.

Reed is ranked by Rivals as the 144th best player nationally and the 26th best wide receiver in the country. He's also the 25th best prospect out of the state of Florida in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Reed holds nearly 20 scholarship offers in his recruitment including Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami (FL), Missouri, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, and West Virginia.

Reed previously visited Penn State in February for an unofficial visit, one that went very well for both sides.