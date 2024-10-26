Score Predictions for Penn State Football versus Wisconsin Badgers

With that being said, our staff here at Happy Valley Insider offers their predictions for Saturday's afternoon's showdown between the two programs.

It's almost time for Penn State Football as the Nittany Lions will head out to the Midwest to take on Wisconsin this Saturday night for a showdown in Camp Randall.

DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY — Penn State: 31 || Wisconsin: 17

In every sense, Penn State is the better team in my opinion in this game and I have my questions about this Wisconsin program despite their three game winning streak. Their best win of the season is against a beat up Rutgers squad and their other wins have been; Western Michigan, South Dakota, Purdue, and Northwestern. The only true quality opponents they have faced this season were Alabama and USC, games in which they lost by a combined 80-31.

That being said, they are playing their best football of the year especially offensively. However, they haven't faced a defense as strong as the Nittany Lions. The Nittany Lions front seven is by far the best they will have faced this season. I just dont' see how the Badgers are going to be able to move the ball in any consistent way against Penn State on Saturday night.

Offensively, Penn State's offense has a chance to get the rushing attack back on track this weekend with Nicholas Singleton potentially healthy. The Badgers are allowing 4.4 yards per carry this season, if the Nittany Lions are able to run the ball successfully on Saturday, it could end up being a long day for the Badgers.

I see this as a game that's close for the first two or so quarters before Penn State pulls away in the fourth quarter to seatl the win and improve to 7-0.

MARTY LEAP — Penn State: 24 || Wisconsin: 20

Penn State is the better team, there is no denying that. That said, going to Camp Randall is never easy. It is especially challenging when it is a night game at Camp Randall and Wisconsin is playing well.

Sure, it has been against two of the worst teams in the Big Ten and an injury riddled Rutgers, but Wisconsin has played much better football the last three weeks. That has made this game more challenging than it appeared to be a few weeks ago.

That said, prior to these past three games Wisconsin's offense was one of the least explosive in the country. This is a defense that Penn State's offensive line and running game should be able to wear down as the game goes on, especially with Anthony Donkoh and Nicholas Singleton coming off a bye week to get healthy.

The Badgers will cover, but Penn State escapes Madison with a tight win to improve to 7-0.

RICHIE O'LEARY — Penn State: 34 || Wisconsin: 17

While Wisconsin is playing some of their best football this season recently, winning their last three games, the opponents (Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers) they went up against weren't all that good either.

Add in the fact that Penn State has had nearly two weeks to prepare for this one with the recent bye week and I think the Nittany Lions should be able to handle business rather easily on Saturday night.

Plus Wisconsin has one of the conference's worst rushing defenses (139.9 rushing yards per game) in the Big Ten and that so happens to be one of Penn State's strengths, as the dynamic duo of Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton should have a pretty good night on the ground.

DUB JELLISON — Penn State: 30 || Wisconsin: 20

This has trap game written all over it for James Franklin and Penn State. The Nittany Lions come into Saturday undefeated, with the Ohio State matchup lurking a week later, while the Badgers are confident after winning their last three games.

Wisconsin’s recent surge has come against much lesser competition with Purdue, Northwestern and Rutgers holding a 2-10 record in conference play.

I expect Penn State to have a steady diet of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen against a defense that has been susceptible against the run. Conversely, Penn State’s run defense is a bad matchup against what’s proved to be a one dimensional offense of the Badgers.

I have Penn State battling through a close one for awhile before making some big plays late to come out of Madison with a win to move to 7-0.

ZANE BRANCEFIELD — Penn State: 34 || Wisconsin: 17

The Penn State offense will be too much for the Badgers to handle. Sure they only have two losses and there were teams who were top-15 at the time but they were killed. Penn State is just as good if not better. They can easily score four touchdowns and kick two field goals. On the other hand the Nittany Lions’ offense will lock down the Badgers. They may average close to 30 points per game but that is because the score over 50 against a bad Purdue team. Penn State will do what Alabama and USC did and lock them down to score less than 3 touchdowns. This should be an easy game for Penn State where they can build off of it before facing Ohio State next week.