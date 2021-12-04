Penn State Wrestling is 4-0 in dual meets so far this season as they most recently defeated the University of Penn by a score of 20-16.

Next up for the Nittany Lions will be an in-state battle with Lehigh as the Mountain Hawks will travel to Rec Hall on Sunday for a 2pm start.

Here's a look at everything you need to know about the match.

TV: BTN Plus (Streaming Service)

WHO: Lehigh Mountain Hawks vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

WHEN: Sunday at 2:00pm EST

WHERE: Rec Hall -- University Park, PA