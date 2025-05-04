2026 Penn State QB commit Troy Huhn Earns UA All-American Game Invite

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound gunslinger from Mission Hills High School (CA) becomes the first Nittany Lions quarterback recruit to earn the honor since current Nittany Lions commit Ethan Grunkemeyer did just a couple of years ago.

After a strong performance at the Under Armour Next Camp in Los Angeles, Penn State Football quarterback commitment Troy Huhn has earned an invite to the 2026 UA All-American game.

Huhn is currently ranked as a 5.8, four-star prospect and is considered the No. 23 overall quarterback prospect in the entire 2026 recruiting class, along with also being the No. 28 overall player in the state of California. In the end, he chose the Nittany Lions over offers from 22 other offers from the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan St, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah and several others.

There is no confirmed date yet for the 2026 Under Armour All-American game yet, but you can expect it to be around early January, just like it is every year.