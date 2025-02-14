Second Half Sensations

Second half team… well, that’s a new one.

Since the 2021-2022 season, the Nittany Lions have struggled after returning from winter break.

In the 2021-2022 regular season, they went 15-18-1, with 10 losses, four wins, and one tie in the second half of their season.

In 2022-2023, they went 20-13-1 in the regular season, starting the season with nine straight wins. In the second half of the season, they only had three wins to go alongside their eight losses and one tie.

Last season, they had a 15-16-3 regular season record, posting a 6-9 second half.

This season, they are 14-11-3 and 7-2-3 so far in the second half, so what’s changed?

“I think, like our culture, I think a big part of that is, is that positive mentality, I think, you know, that wasn't there in the first half, and now that we've kind of adapted that, embraced that more, I think that's why we're seeing a lot of our success.” senior Captain Simon Mack said earlier this week.