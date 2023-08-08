Every year the NFL Network releases a list of the top 100 players in the NFL based on voting from the players and this year's list once again featured several former Penn State Football players.
With that being said, let's take a look at which former Nittany Lions made the list and where they were ranked.
No. 9 DE/LB Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys)
This one shouldn't be too much of a surprise since Parsons is arguably the best defensive player in the entire NFL heading into the 2023 season. He is coming off his second consecutive All-Pro season and finished the 2022 season with 13.5 sacks. Look for him to build on that this year.
No. 31- RB Saquon Barkley (New York Giants)
One of Penn State's best running backs ever, Barkely has been in the new quite a bit this offseason due to his contract negations with the Giants, but in the end they ended up coming to a decision on a one-year deal as Barkley will once again have to prove he can stay healthy, despite having what was a great 2022 season with 1,312 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.