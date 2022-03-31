 NittanyNation - Taking a quick look into the Penn State Football running back compeition
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-31 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Taking a quick look into the Penn State Football running back compeition

Anthony Siciliano • NittanyNation
Film Analysis

This spring is an interesting one for Penn State Football as their are few position groups that could be up for the taking, especially with a very talented incoming freshman class that was ranked No. 6 overall by Rivals.com.

Now with that being said, one position group that could see a change among the top could be the running backs group as they started multiple backs last season and added two new four-star recruits.

Below we take a look at the top guys who can win the starting tailback job.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}