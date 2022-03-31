Taking a quick look into the Penn State Football running back compeition
This spring is an interesting one for Penn State Football as their are few position groups that could be up for the taking, especially with a very talented incoming freshman class that was ranked No. 6 overall by Rivals.com.
Now with that being said, one position group that could see a change among the top could be the running backs group as they started multiple backs last season and added two new four-star recruits.
Below we take a look at the top guys who can win the starting tailback job.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news