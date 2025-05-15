Texas S Jordan Deck Moves Up Penn State Official Visit

Deck, originally expected to visit Penn State on their June 6 weekend, will now be making the trip north this weekend. The visit replaces what was expected to be a UCLA official visit.

Three-star safety Jordan Deck , a standout at Frisco Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas, has rescheduled his official visit to Penn State, Happy Valley Insider confirmed on Thursday.

Deck is ranked by Rivals a a top-40 safety in the country and a top-75 player in the state of Texas. However, his offer sheet makes a strong argument that Deck could be ranked quite higher, as he owns offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Cal, Iowa, Kansas, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, SMU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCF, and UCLA.

On top of his official visit to Penn State, Deck is scheduled to visit Michigan on May 30 and Baylor on June 20. Both the June 6 and the June 13 official visit weekends remain open for Deck. Colorado remains a team to monitor in his recruitment, as he recently took an official visit to Boulder last weekend.

As a junior for Lone Star, Collins recorded 42 tackles, including one sack. He also had 12 pass deflections and an interception.

Penn State currently has a pair of safeties committed to their 2026 recruiting class in four-star in-state standout Matt Sieg of Fort Cherry and three-star DeMatha Catholic (MD) talent Darrell Carey.

They also have a handful of other safety prospects set to visit over the next month, including in-state four-star Joey O'Brien, Milton (FL) talent Kaiden Hall, and Windermere four-star prospect CJ Bronaugh, a current Nebraska commitment.