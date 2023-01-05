ESPN’s true freshman All-American Team was announced this week and three Penn State players were selected for the list, including one unanimous selection. Site writers Tom VanHaaren and Tom Luginbill had four unanimous carry-overs from their preseason list, one of which being Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton.

Singleton, coming off a two-touchdown, 100+ yard performance for Penn State in a 35-21 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl, crossed the 1,000 yard mark for the season on Jan. 2. He finished with 1,061 rushing yards, averaging 6.8 yards per carry, and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Singleton was the lone offensive true freshman from Penn State chosen as the other two players came from the defense, starting with defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton. Dennis-Sutton did a great job at solidifying himself on PSU’s front seven this season, recording three sacks, 17 total tackles and an interception. The Millsboro, Delaware native has plenty of room for growth in Happy Valley and what a start for the freshman.