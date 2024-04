It didn't take long for Penn State to solidify themselves as one of the top players in the recruitment of 2025 three-star offensive lineman Michael Gibbs. The North Carolina standout picked up an offer from the Nittany Lions in January and visited twice in the next two months.

Gibbs returned to State College over the weekend to take in the Blue-White Game on Saturday and caught up with Happy Valley Insider on the heels of the trip.