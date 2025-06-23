Top Ranked New Jersey DT Damari Simeon sets Decision Date

One of the nation's top defensive linemen can see the finish line in his recruitment, as the No. 12 defensive tackle Damari Simeon has locked in a date to reveal his college commitment.

The talented four-star linemen from St. Augustine Prep down in Richland, New Jersey is set to come off the board on June 27th at 5:00pm ET, he posted on X.

Simeon will choose from his four finalists of Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas.