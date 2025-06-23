Top Ranked New Jersey DT Damari Simeon sets Decision Date

One of the nation's top defensive linemen can see the finish line in his recruitment, as the No. 12 defensive tackle Damari Simeon has locked in a date to reveal his college commitment.
The talented four-star linemen from St. Augustine Prep down in Richland, New Jersey is set to come off the board on June 27th at 5:00pm ET, he posted on X.
Simeon will choose from his four finalists of Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas.
Simeon took official visits out to all four schools this past month, starting with Michigan on May 31st, Penn State on June 6th, Texas on June 13th and Ohio State on June 20th.
Simeon's recruitment has been a relatively quiet one and tough to get a read on, but the feeling is that this one is more of a two horse race between Ohio State and Penn State as both have been the most consistent programs in his recruitment.
Simeon is the No. 198 overall prospect in the country, the No. 12 defensive tackle and the No. 2 overall recruit in the state of New Jersey for the 2026 cycle per Rivals.
