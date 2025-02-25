Trace McSorley joins Penn State coaching staff

The former star Nittany Lion has returned to Happy Valley as the program's assistant quarterbacks coach.

Pat Kraft alluded to it, and now it's official. Former Nittany Lion quarterback Trace McSorley will join the Penn State coaching staff in 2025. Kraft teased the hiring at the THON 2025 Pep Rally on Saturday night at the Bryce Jordan Center, where McSorley was in attendance as the emcee, alongside Landon Tengwall.

Now, one of the best quarterbacks in program history will remain in Happy Valley as he begins his career in coaching, doing so at his alma mater.

McSorley is second to just Sean Clifford in the Penn State record books in games (47), passing yards (9,899), passing touchdowns (77), and completions (720), after a stellar four-year career in Happy Valley. He also owns the all-time records for rushing yards by a quarterback (1,697), rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (30), and touchdowns responsible for (107).

The former signal caller was a three-year starter for James Franklin, holding a record of 31-9 from 2016-18, including leading the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten Championship and the Rose Bowl in his first full season as the starter. McSorley was also a two-time second team All-Big Ten selection, the 2026 Big Ten Championship Game MVP and 2017 Fiesta Bowl MVP.

Following his illustrious career at Penn State, McSorley was a sixth round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent time with the Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders, playing in nine career games, throwing for 412 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions.

McSorley joins a number of fresh faces on the coaching staff in 2025, most notably defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and running backs coach Stan Drayton.