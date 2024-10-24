Advertisement

Published Oct 24, 2024
Tracking the 2024 Penn State Football TV Ratings
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Each week, Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout of college football compiles a list of the top viewed games.

With that being said, Happy Valley Insider has decided to compile a list of each Penn State Football game along with where they rank amongst their fellow Big Ten Conference mates.

It should be noted that there are no TV ratings for the SEC Network, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, ESPN+ and Peacock, as they all have declined to pay Nielsen to measure viewership for their events.

PENN STATE FOOTBALL'S 2024 TV NUMBERS
DATEOPPONENTTVWEEKLY RANKINGTOTAL VIEWERS

8/29

@ West Virginia

FOX

8th

2,990,000

9/07

vs. Bowling Green OR

Rutgers vs. Akron

BTN

14th

968,000

9/21

vs. Kent State

BTN

22nd

434,000

9/28

vs. Illinois

NBC

7th

3.090.000

10/5

vs. UCLA

FOX

7th

2,750,000

10/12

vs. USC

CBS

CBS

4,280,000

--------------------------------------------------------------

