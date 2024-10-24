Tracking the 2024 Penn State Football TV Ratings

in other news
Elite in-state OL to visit Penn State twice next month
An elite in-state offensive lineman is planning on being in attendance for both of Penn State's next two home games.
By The Numbers: Wisconsin Badgers
Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look at a confident pack of Badgers, by the numbers, ahead of Saturday's clash.
Ask The Staff -- Wednesday Edition
The HVI staff answers all your questions about Penn State Football, Athletics, Recruiting and more.
The Latest on 2025 TE target Andrew Olesh + upcoming visit schdule
Where is 2025 Michigan TE commit Andrew Olesh headed to over the next few weeks?
Penn State RB Nick Singleton collabs with Gatorade for billboard downtown
Penn State running back Nick Singleton appears in a new billboard in downtown State College today thanks to Gatorade.
in other news
Elite in-state OL to visit Penn State twice next month
An elite in-state offensive lineman is planning on being in attendance for both of Penn State's next two home games.
By The Numbers: Wisconsin Badgers
Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look at a confident pack of Badgers, by the numbers, ahead of Saturday's clash.
Ask The Staff -- Wednesday Edition
The HVI staff answers all your questions about Penn State Football, Athletics, Recruiting and more.
Each week, Sports Media Watch tracks the television ratings throughout of college football compiles a list of the top viewed games.
With that being said, Happy Valley Insider has decided to compile a list of each Penn State Football game along with where they rank amongst their fellow Big Ten Conference mates.
It should be noted that there are no TV ratings for the SEC Network, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, ESPN+ and Peacock, as they all have declined to pay Nielsen to measure viewership for their events.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board