Penn State legacy schedules visit to Happy Valley for Ohio State game

Advertisement

in other news

ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

Taking a look at Penn State Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their remaining games this season.

 • Richie O'Leary
Elite in-state OL to visit Penn State twice next month

Elite in-state OL to visit Penn State twice next month

An elite in-state offensive lineman is planning on being in attendance for both of Penn State's next two home games.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
By The Numbers: Wisconsin Badgers

By The Numbers: Wisconsin Badgers

Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look at a confident pack of Badgers, by the numbers, ahead of Saturday's clash.

 • Dub Jellison
Ask The Staff -- Wednesday Edition

Ask The Staff -- Wednesday Edition

The HVI staff answers all your questions about Penn State Football, Athletics, Recruiting and more.

 • Richie O'Leary
The Latest on 2025 TE target Andrew Olesh + upcoming visit schdule

The Latest on 2025 TE target Andrew Olesh + upcoming visit schdule

Where is 2025 Michigan TE commit Andrew Olesh headed to over the next few weeks?

Premium contentForums content
 • Adam Gorney

in other news

ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

Taking a look at Penn State Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their remaining games this season.

 • Richie O'Leary
Elite in-state OL to visit Penn State twice next month

Elite in-state OL to visit Penn State twice next month

An elite in-state offensive lineman is planning on being in attendance for both of Penn State's next two home games.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
By The Numbers: Wisconsin Badgers

By The Numbers: Wisconsin Badgers

Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look at a confident pack of Badgers, by the numbers, ahead of Saturday's clash.

 • Dub Jellison
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 24, 2024
Penn State legacy schedules visit to Happy Valley for Ohio State game
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

A Penn State legacy will be returning to Penn State next month for the Nittany Lions November 2 showdown against Ohio State.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Penn State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement