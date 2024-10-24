Penn State legacy schedules visit to Happy Valley for Ohio State game

in other news
ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule
Taking a look at Penn State Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their remaining games this season.
Elite in-state OL to visit Penn State twice next month
An elite in-state offensive lineman is planning on being in attendance for both of Penn State's next two home games.
By The Numbers: Wisconsin Badgers
Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look at a confident pack of Badgers, by the numbers, ahead of Saturday's clash.
Ask The Staff -- Wednesday Edition
The HVI staff answers all your questions about Penn State Football, Athletics, Recruiting and more.
The Latest on 2025 TE target Andrew Olesh + upcoming visit schdule
Where is 2025 Michigan TE commit Andrew Olesh headed to over the next few weeks?
A Penn State legacy will be returning to Penn State next month for the Nittany Lions November 2 showdown against Ohio State.
