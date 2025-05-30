Trio of Penn State Football Coaches to be Featured in NCAA Football 26

The second iteration of EA Sports annual College Football video game, NCAA Football 26 will be released in mid-July. After not featuring any real coaches in their first installment of the new series, this year over 300+ coaches will make their debut.

Among the coaches featured in this year's game will be a trio of Penn State coaches, the Nittany Lions football program announced on Thursday. Penn State Head Coach James Franklin, Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, and Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles will all be represented in the game.

Franklin is entering his 12th season at the helm of the Penn State Football program, collecting a record of 101–42 through his first 11 seasons. The Nittany Lions are also fresh off their first College Football Playoff berth last year, but ultimately lost to Notre Dame in the semi-finals.

Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is entering his second season as the Nittany Lions play caller. After a strong first year in 2024, Kotelnicki is looking to help star quarterback Drew Allar take that next leap with a veteran laden backfield and a new look wide receiver room.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is entering his first season running the defense, as he joins the program following a National Championship with Ohio State in 2024. He'll replace Tom Allen who left the program this offseason for the Clemson Tigers. The Nittany Lions defense was among the best in the country in 2024, allowing just 16.5 points per game, which ranked as the eighth best in the country.