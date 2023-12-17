"I think the training and preparation Penn State offers will put me in a great position to be the best kicker I can be. A lot of places are often unsure of how to train specialist but Penn State seems to have it figured out," Meyer told Happy Valley Insider of his commitment.

Penn State now has its second transfer portal commitment of the cycle as Tulsa kicker Chase Meyer announced that he would be transferring to Happy Valley on Sunday. Meyer took an unofficial visit to Penn State on Thursday prior to his commitment and chose the Nittany Lions over Oklahoma , where he also visited this month.

Meyer was one of the top kickers in the transfer market this cycle, coming off a breakout campaign in 2023. The sophomore specialist went 17/20 on field goal attempts this fall, including a long of 47 yards, and went 30/31 on extra point attempts. That season earned Meyer third team All-American Athletic Conference honors. Prior to his one year stay at Tulsa, Meyer played one season for Penn and was used primarily on kickoffs.

Special teams coordinator Stacy Collins and Penn State now add a veteran kicker to an inexperienced room with the departure of Alex Felkins. Felkins went 18-22 in his lone year with the Nittany Lions after transferring in from Columbia. The rest of the kicking unit will be comprised of Sander Sahaydak and Ryan Barker, who have combined to make only one field goal during their college careers.

A point that made Happy Valley an intriguing option for the transfer kicker was Penn State's commitment to taking special teams seriously, which was evident when he took his visit earlier this week.

"The biggest thing for me in deciding was I wanted a school that takes special teams seriously. Penn State has a coordinator and two analysts for special teams on the staff which is huge," Meyer said.

Meyer is chomping at the bit to get in the building and continue to grow with the Nittany Lions heading into 2024, something he believes Penn State provides an opportunity for.

"Coach Collins and Coach Franklin have produced some incredible specialist in the NFL and I think the way they are able to prepare their kickers for big time opportunities is something I am really excited about. Practice and preparation are huge and I am pumped to be have the opportunity to learn and be Coached by Coach Franklin and the rest of the staff," Meyer said.