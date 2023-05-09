Two Penn State Nittany Lion defenders have been named to the 2023 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List. Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter and defensive back Kalen King both are a part of the 42-man watch list that was released on Tuesday.

The award is named after NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott and is annually awarded to a defensive player in the country that impacts their team both on and off the field.

Former Penn State defensive end Carl Nassib is the only Nittany Lion to win the award since its inception in 2004, doing so in 2015.

This year's winner will be announced on December 10, 2023.