Two Penn State defenders named to the 2023 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Two Penn State Nittany Lion defenders have been named to the 2023 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List. Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter and defensive back Kalen King both are a part of the 42-man watch list that was released on Tuesday.

The award is named after NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott and is annually awarded to a defensive player in the country that impacts their team both on and off the field.

Former Penn State defensive end Carl Nassib is the only Nittany Lion to win the award since its inception in 2004, doing so in 2015.

This year's winner will be announced on December 10, 2023.

Carter was a freshman All-American for Penn State last year while earning All-Big Ten honors. The Philadelphia native who wears the legendary No. 11 jersey, looked much like those who donned the jersey before him, names like Micah Parsons and LaVar Arrington. Carter was dominant from the get-go, recording 56 tackles including 10.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks. He'll return in 2023 as a sophomore and is expected not to just be one of the Nittany Lions' top players overall but one of the best defensive players in the country.

King, on the other hand, is expected to become CB1 for the Nittany Lions this fall, replacing Joey Porter Jr. After Porter Jr. fell to the second round of this year's NFL Draft, King will now look to become the first Nittany Lion defensive back to be drafted in the first round of an NFL Draft. King had 30 tackles last season, three interceptions, and 16 pass deflections.

FULL LIST OF NAMES ON THE LIST...

Maryland LB Jaishawn Barham

Virginia DE Chcio Benentt Jr

Kansa CB Cobee Bryant

USC DB Calen Bullock

Oregon DE Jordan Burch

BYU LB Ben Bywater

Penn State LB Abdul Carter

Clemson LB Barrett Carter

Duke DL DeWayne Carter

UCF DE Josh Celiscar

USC LB Mason Cobb

Michigan LB Junior Colson

Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg

Arizona LB Justin Flowe

Texas LB Jaylan Ford

Buffalo S Marcus Fuqua

North Carolina LB Cedric Gray

TCU LB Johnny Hodges

Missouri LB Ty'Ron Hopper

Colorado DB Travis Hunter

Tulane DL Patrick Jenkins

Michigan DB Will Johnson

Miami S Kamren Kitchens

Penn State CB Kalen King

UCLA DE Laiatu Latu

Arkansas DB Dwight McGlothern

Alabama DB Kool-Aid McKinstry

Alabama DB Malachi Moore

Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison

Illinois DT Jer'zhan Newton

TCU CB Josh Newton

Oklahoma State DE Collin Oliver

LSU LB Harold Perkins Jr

Utah LB Karene Reid

LSU DL Maason Smith

Georgia S Malaki Starks

Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman

Washington DE Bralen Trice

Ohio State DE J.T. Tuimoloau

Florida State DE Jared Verse

Kentucky DL Deone Walker

Mississippi State LB Nathaniel Watson

