PSU POD: Previewing Penn State versus Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl

Richie and Dylan preview the upcoming Fiesta Bowl matchup between Boise State and Penn State in round two of the College Football Playoff (0:00).

The guys start off by talking about how Penn State will perform against Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty (2:40) and then preview the rest of the Broncos offense versus a stout Nittany Lions defense (7:27). They then talk about how Drew Allar, Nick Singleton and co. should perform against Boise State's defense (12:12), before diving into their predictions (26:36).