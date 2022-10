The NFL Draft is still a long ways away, actually it's a little over six months away still, but that isn't stopping NFL Draft experts from already starting to make mock drafts and the latest one from PFF (Pro Football Focus) features two current Penn State Football players in the first round alone.

No. 20 Los Angeles Chargers -- OL Olu Fashanu

Notes from PFF Draft: "Fashanu is one of the biggest risers this season, considering he played all of 85 snaps prior to 2022. He’s only allowed six hurries on 176 pass-blocking snaps this season for an 87.8 pass-blocking grade."

No. 30 Philadelphia Eagles -- CB Joey Porter Jr.

Notes from PFF Draft: Darius Slay, who is on the books for $26 million in 2023, could very well be a cap casualty. Even if he’s not, the Eagles are in a position to be forward-thinking with their draft strategy. Porter has been lights out to start the year with only nine catches allowed on 22 targets for 89 yards in addition to an FBS-leading eight pass breakups.