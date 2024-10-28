Advertisement

Published Oct 28, 2024
Updated Penn State Football player ratings in CFB 25 -- Oct. 24th Edition
Richie O'Leary
The NCAA Football video game is back for the first time in 11 years as the game stopped production in July 2013 as the NCAA announced that they would not renew their licensing deal with EA Sports because of a legal dispute with players regarding their likeness in the games.

Now the game has finally made its return this week and for the first time thanks to the name, image and likeness and it features almost the entire Nittany Lions roster.

Earlier today, EA Sports decided to update the rankings and we here at Happy Valley Insider have decided to do put together a list of every current Nittany Lions along with their updated ratings.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

QUARTERBACKS
BOLD = NEW RATING
NAMENEW RATINGOLD RATING

Drew Allar

91

89

Beau Pribula

76

76

Ethan Grunkemeyer

75

75

Jaxon Smolik

72

72

RUNNING BACKS
NAMENEW RATINGOLD RATING

Nick Singleton

91

91

Kaytron Allen

88

87

Cameron Wallace

78

68

Quinton Martin Jr.

76

N/A

Corey Smith

70

70

WIDE RECEIVERS
BOLD = NEW RATING
NAMENEW RATINGOLD RATING

Harrison Wallace II

83

83

Liam Clifford

82

76

Julian Fleming

81

83

Omari Evans

77

73

Kaden Saunders

76

76

Anthony Ivey

72

72

Tyseer Denmark

70

N/A

Peter Gonzalez

68

68

Josiah Brown

67

67

Tyler Johnson

66

66

Mehki Flowers

65

65

TIGHT ENDS
BOLD = NEW RATING
NAMENEW RATINGOLD RATING

Tyler Warren

93

90

Luke Reynolds

79

79

Jerry Cross

78

78

Khalil Dinkins

78

78

Andrew Rappleyea

76

76

Tyler Duzansky

55

55

OFFENSIVE LINE
BOLD = NEW RATING
NAMENEW RATINGOLD RATING

RG Sal Wormley

86

86

LG Vega Ioane

87

80

LT Drew Shelton

81

81

OC Nick Dawkins

80

77

RT Nolan Rucci

80

80

LT Jven Williams

80

80

RG Alex Birchmeier

79

79

LG JB Nelson

79

79

RT Anthony Donkoh

77

76

OC Cooper Cousins

76

76

RT Chimdy Onoh

76

76

LT Garrett Sexton

74

74

OC Dominic Rulli

65

65

DEFENSIVE ENDS
BOLD = NEW RATING
NAMENEW RATINGOLD RATING

RE Abdul Carter

94

91

LE Dani Dennis-Sutton

85

85

LE Zuriah Fisher

79

79

RE Amin Vanover

76

76

LE Smith Vilbert

75

74

LE Jordan Mayer

71

71

LE Mylachi Williams

70

70

RE Jaylen Harvey

69

69

DEFENSIVE TACKLES
BOLD = NEW RATING
NAMENEW RATINGOLD RATING

Zane Durant

80

79

Dvon J-Thomas

80

80

Coziah Izzard

77

77

Liam Andrews

74

74

Kaleb Artis

72

N/A

Xavier Gilliam

69

69

T.A. Cunningham

68

68

DeAndre Cook

67

67

LINEBACKERS
BOLD = NEW RATING
NAMENEW RATINGOLD RATING

MLB Kobe King

85

84

ROLB Tony Rojas

83

82

LOLB Dominic DeLuca

78

78

LOLB Keon Wylie

77

77

ROLB DaKaari Nelson

76

79 (at S)

MLB Tyler Elsdon

74

74

ROLB Ta'Mere Robinson

73

73

MLB Anthony Speca

70

69

LOLB Kari Jackson

67

67

CORNERBACKS
BOLD = NEW RATING
NAMENEW RATINGOLD RATING

AJ Harris

88

84

Cam Miller

82

82

Jalen Kimber

81

81

Audavion Collins

76

72

Zion Tracy

76

76

Elliot Washington II

79

76

Audavion Collins

76

76

Zion Tracy

76

76

Jon Mitchell

76

76

Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

68

68

SAFETIES
BOLD = NEW RATING
NAMENEW RATINGOLD RATING

SS Kevin Winston Jr.

91

91

SS Jayden Reed

88

80

SS DeJuan Lane

75

N/A

FS Tyrece Mills

75

75

FS Lamont Payne Jr.

75

N/A

SS Vaboue Toure

73

73

SPECIALISTS
BOLD = NEW RATING
NAMENEW RATINGOLD RATING

K Chase Meyer

73

73

K Sander Sahaydak

73

73

P Riley Thompson

75

74

