Over the weekend, Loudon County (VA) standout offensive lineman Carter Scruggs made a visit to Penn State for the Nittany Lions' final Junior Day of the year. On the visit, the 6-foot-6, 250-pound offensive tackle picked up a scholarship offer, moving his total to 10.

The Nittany Lions' offensive line board over the last several weeks has grown exponentially as offensive line coach Phil Trautwein continues to keep his options open in the recruiting cycle. The Nittany Lions currently hold a pair of offensive line commitments in Conneticut's Owen Alciene and Pennsylvania's Brady O'Hara.