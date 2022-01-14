What Cain’s transfer means for Penn State

On Wednesday afternoon, Penn State junior running back Noah Cain entered the transfer portal, signaling the end of his Penn State career after three seasons in Happy Valley.

The former four-star, top-50 ranked player in the 2019 recruiting class started his career off strongly, looking as though the Baton Rouge, Lousiana native would be the next-in-line of what was a strong run at the running back position for the Nittany Lions. As a freshman, Cain totaled 84 carries for 443 yards and eight touchdowns.

With Journey Brown's career coming to an unfortunate end in between the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to a hypertrophic cardiomyopathy diagnosis, Cain entered the 2020 season as the Nittany Lions' lead back. Cain's sophomore campaign would last less than the Nittany Lions' first possession of their 2020 season as a foot injury would knock him out for the rest of the season after just three carries.

Entering 2021, there was still hope surrounding the program that Cain could refind the success he had during his freshman season. He would get the first six starts of the season for Penn State this past season but had just 67 carries for 202 yards and four touchdowns during that stretch. After the Nittany Lions' loss to Iowa, Cain would just start one more game the rest of the season, that coming against Ohio State. Keyvone Lee earned five starts of Penn State's last seven games while John Lovett got the start against Maryland. Cain would finish the season with 106 carries for 350 yards and four touchdowns.