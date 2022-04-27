What could AD Patrick Kraft could mean for Penn State?

Kraft, who came to BC just two years ago after serving in the same role at Temple from 2015-2020, carries an impressive resume.

After names like Baylor's Mack Rhodes and Auburn's Allen Greene had previously surfaced, it looks as if the Nittany Lions have now centered their focus on current Boston College AD Patrick Kraft.

Early on Tuesday morning, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Penn State was nearing the end of its search for a new athletic director.

In his time with the Owls, he was in part responsible for hiring both Matt Rhule and Geoff Collins, who had immense success with the football program. He then hired Earl Grant to coach men's basketball at Boston College, oversaw a national title winning women's lacrosse program and secured a $15 million gift to build a new basketball practice facility.

The national title in lacrosse was the first in program history and just the sixth national title in the history of BC athletics. Kraft also helped nail down a 10-year apparel and footwear deal with New Balance, though the football program signed an exclusive three-year deal with Adidas.

An Illinois native and Indiana University graduate, Kraft has a Big Ten background (as began his career in the athletic department at IU). Not only have he and Penn State coach James Franklin have a prior relationship, but Kraft also still remains close with Rhule, someone he's sure to solicit advice from.

Additionally, BC has 29 varsity sports, not far off the 31 of Penn State, so Kraft has an understanding of the balance it takes to pay attention to each. He'll have to do so now while helping Franklin take a "bold and aggressive" path to drive forward a nationally relevant football program forward into the next era of college athletics.

Kraft, who is just 44 years old, remains one of the youngest athletic directors in the Power 5 conferences, but his energy and charismatic personality should encourage Penn State fans hoping to see some of their favorite programs take the next step.

