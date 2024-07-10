Penn State on Tuesday evening picked up commitment No. 22 in their 2025 recruiting cycle as four-star DT Randy Adirika chose the Nittany Lions over Miami. It marked another major recruiting win for the Nittany Lions and defensive line coach Deion Barnes who has put together a tremendous defensive line class consisting of three-star DE Cortez Harris, four-star DE Max Granville, four-star DE Jayden Woods, and now Adirika.

Over the last 30 days, the Nittany Lions have now landed 11 commitments including seven four-star commitments that has propelled Penn State's class into the top 10 of the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

But what's next for Penn State after the commitment from Adirika's commitment? Happy Valley Insider takes a look at a handful of uncommitted official visitors from June.