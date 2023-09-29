Last weekend, Penn State football provided plenty of fireworks during its 31-0 drubbing of the Iowa Hawkeyes in the team's white out game.

In the days that followed, those fireworks would continue for the program, except this time on the recruiting trail, as the Nittany Lions secured three verbal commitments in its class of 2025 after hosting many key visitors for the Iowa game.

The week began with four-star linebacker DJ McClary (NJ) committing on Sunday, before in-state four-stars Tiqwai Hayes and Brady O'Hara announced their commitments in the two days that followed.

Let's take a moment to break down what each commitment means for Penn State's class of 2025, which is off to a hot start.