The Impact of Penn State's three new commits on the 2025 class
Seth Berry
Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
Last weekend, Penn State football provided plenty of fireworks during its 31-0 drubbing of the Iowa Hawkeyes in the team's white out game.
In the days that followed, those fireworks would continue for the program, except this time on the recruiting trail, as the Nittany Lions secured three verbal commitments in its class of 2025 after hosting many key visitors for the Iowa game.
The week began with four-star linebacker DJ McClary (NJ) committing on Sunday, before in-state four-stars Tiqwai Hayes and Brady O'Hara announced their commitments in the two days that followed.
Let's take a moment to break down what each commitment means for Penn State's class of 2025, which is off to a hot start.
What it means
Any time a program can gain three verbal commitments in as many days is impressive, but it's especially important considering just how many big named recruits were in attendance over the weekend to take in the atmosphere at State College.
While it remains to be seen whether the Nittany Lions gain any further commitments on the heels of the Iowa game, the overall vibe and excitement that came out of the weekend for many recruits is surely going to be a memorable experience for all of them and will give them something to think about when making their college decisions.
