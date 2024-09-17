WHAT TO KNOW: Penn State offers Duke commit, in-state ATH Bradley Gompers
On Tuesday, Penn State offered in-state athlete Bradley Gompers, a standout at Pittsburgh Central Catholic and a Duke commitment since June.
So what should Penn State fans know about Gompers and the latest offer extended by the Nittany Lions? Scroll below to find out.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
Gompers committed to Duke in June over Michigan State & others
Gompers took official visits to Duke and Michigan State in June before eventually making his decision and committing to Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils. Diaz's strong relationship with Gompers from his time with the Nittany Lions helped lead to the decision. That being said, other pgorgams that were among his finalists included Maryland, Pittsburgh, Northwestern, West Virginia, and Rutgers.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news