Where Penn State's recruiting class sits after three commitments on Sunday
Official visit season officially got underway this past weekend as Penn State hosted 13 prospects on campus. It was a strong weekend, the Nittany Lions made big strides with multiple prospects, and on Sunday, they got better. Not just once, or twice but three times.
Offensive lineman Deryc Plazz, defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam, and safety Dejuan Lane all committed to the Nittany Lions moving their commitment total to 17 in the 2024 recruiting class.
NIttany Lions move into the top five
Now with 17 commitments, the NIttany Lions' class ranks fifth in the country only behind Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, and LSU. Their 17 commitments are the same amount as the Wolverines and Fighting Irish. Wake Forest is the only program in the country that holds 17 commitments through the first weekend of June.
The Nittany Lions hold an average player rating of 3.47 which is comparative to that of Notre Dame (3.59), LSU (3.56), Tennessee (3.42), and Florida State (3.55) who are also ranked in the top 10 at No. 3, No. 4, No. 8, and No. 9 respectively.
Could the Nittany Lions move even higher?
The Nittany Lions could continue to climb the rankings as well going forward. While they haven't resulted in commitments, potentially yet, they also did tremendous jobs this weekend with names such as DE Jaylen Harvey. Happy Valley Insider also has prospects such as Mylachi Williams, Vaboue Toure, Nicholas Marsh, and Jaylan Hornsby FutureCasted to the Nittany Lions.
Penn State will once again look to add to their class this upcoming weekend when they host 20+ prospects on campus which includes most of their commitments. Key uncommitted prospects include Nick Marsh, Caleb Odom, Nigel Smith, Xavier Porter, Jamonta Waller, Jameer Grimsely, and Vaboue Toure.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board