Official visit season officially got underway this past weekend as Penn State hosted 13 prospects on campus. It was a strong weekend, the Nittany Lions made big strides with multiple prospects, and on Sunday, they got better. Not just once, or twice but three times. Offensive lineman Deryc Plazz, defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam, and safety Dejuan Lane all committed to the Nittany Lions moving their commitment total to 17 in the 2024 recruiting class.

NIttany Lions move into the top five

Now with 17 commitments, the NIttany Lions' class ranks fifth in the country only behind Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, and LSU. Their 17 commitments are the same amount as the Wolverines and Fighting Irish. Wake Forest is the only program in the country that holds 17 commitments through the first weekend of June. The Nittany Lions hold an average player rating of 3.47 which is comparative to that of Notre Dame (3.59), LSU (3.56), Tennessee (3.42), and Florida State (3.55) who are also ranked in the top 10 at No. 3, No. 4, No. 8, and No. 9 respectively.



Could the Nittany Lions move even higher?