Published Feb 19, 2025
2026 Penn State Football Recruiting - Official Visit Tracker
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
@RivalsDylanCC

Official Visit season is still a few weeks away, with programs able to start hosting prospects in April. For Penn State, official visits won’t begin until May.

As February nears its end, recruits across the country are starting to lock in their official visit schedules. For the Nittany Lions, nearly 30 prospects have already scheduled their visits, and that number is only expected to grow in the coming weeks and months.

Below, Happy Valley Insider lists each prospect who has confirmed an official visit to Penn State.

May 17TH OFFICIAL VISITOR....

Other official visits:

- May 30: Georgia

- June 6: Alabama

- June 13: Florida

- June 17: Colorado

- June 20: Florida State

May 30TH OFFICIAL VISITORS....

No other official visits are scheduled.

Other official visits:

- June 13-15: North Carolina

- June 19-22: Notre Dame

No other official visits are scheduled.

No other official visits are scheduled.

No other official visits are scheduled.

No other official visits are scheduled.

Other official visits:

- June 6: Michigan State

- June 13: Notre Dame

- June 20: Michigan

Other official visits:

- April 12: Syracuse

Other official visits:

- June 6: Wisconsin


Other official visits:

- June 6: Miami

- June 13: Vanderbilt

JUNE 6TH OFFICIAL VISITORS....

Other official visits:

- April 11: Illinois

- April 25: Ole Miss

- May 30: Ohio State

- June 6: Penn State

- June 20: Alabama

Other official visits:

- May 16: Auburn

- May 30: Miami (FL)

- June 6: Penn State

- June 20: NC State

Other official visits:

- May 30: Syracuse

- June 13: Georgia

- June 20: Duke

Other official visits:

- May 16: Auburn

- May 30: South Carolina

- June 6: Penn State

- June 12: Notre Dame

- June 21: Oregon

Other official visits:

- May 16: Stanford

- May 30: Georgia Tech

Other official visits:

- April 25: Stanford

- May 30: Wisconsin

- June 13: USC

- June 20: Michigan

Other official visits

- June 20: Maryland

Other official visits

- May 30: Georgia Tech

- June 13: Ohio State

- June 20: Virginia Tech

JUNE 13TH OFFICIAL VISITORS....

Other official visits

- June 20: Maryland

Other official visits

- May 30: Clemson

- June 6: Michigan

- June 20: Georgia

Other official visits

- May 30: Clemson

- June 6: Ohio State

Other official visits:

- May 2: SMU

- June 20: Texas A&M

Other official visits:

- May 30: Arkansas

- June 6: Texas Tech

Other official visits:

- June 6: Oklahoma

Other official visits:

- June 20: Virginia Tech

Other official visits:

- May 30: Clemson

- June 6: Ohio State

