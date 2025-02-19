2026 Penn State Football Recruiting - Official Visit Tracker

Official Visit season is still a few weeks away, with programs able to start hosting prospects in April. For Penn State, official visits won’t begin until May.
As February nears its end, recruits across the country are starting to lock in their official visit schedules. For the Nittany Lions, nearly 30 prospects have already scheduled their visits, and that number is only expected to grow in the coming weeks and months.
Below, Happy Valley Insider lists each prospect who has confirmed an official visit to Penn State.
May 17TH OFFICIAL VISITOR....
Other official visits:
- May 30: Georgia
- June 6: Alabama
- June 13: Florida
- June 17: Colorado
- June 20: Florida State
May 30TH OFFICIAL VISITORS....
No other official visits are scheduled.
Other official visits:
- June 13-15: North Carolina
- June 19-22: Notre Dame
No other official visits are scheduled.
No other official visits are scheduled.
No other official visits are scheduled.
No other official visits are scheduled.
Other official visits:
- June 6: Michigan State
- June 13: Notre Dame
- June 20: Michigan
Other official visits:
- April 12: Syracuse
Other official visits:
- June 6: Wisconsin
Other official visits:
- June 6: Miami
- June 13: Vanderbilt
JUNE 6TH OFFICIAL VISITORS....
Other official visits:
- April 11: Illinois
- April 25: Ole Miss
- May 30: Ohio State
- June 6: Penn State
- June 20: Alabama
Other official visits:
- May 16: Auburn
- May 30: Miami (FL)
- June 6: Penn State
- June 20: NC State
Other official visits:
- May 30: Syracuse
- June 13: Georgia
- June 20: Duke
Other official visits:
- May 16: Auburn
- May 30: South Carolina
- June 6: Penn State
- June 12: Notre Dame
- June 21: Oregon
Other official visits:
- May 16: Stanford
- May 30: Georgia Tech
Other official visits:
- April 25: Stanford
- May 30: Wisconsin
- June 13: USC
- June 20: Michigan
Other official visits
- June 20: Maryland
Other official visits
- May 30: Georgia Tech
- June 13: Ohio State
- June 20: Virginia Tech
JUNE 13TH OFFICIAL VISITORS....
Other official visits
- June 20: Maryland
Other official visits
- May 30: Clemson
- June 6: Michigan
- June 20: Georgia
Other official visits
- May 30: Clemson
- June 6: Ohio State
Other official visits:
- May 2: SMU
- June 20: Texas A&M
Other official visits:
- May 30: Arkansas
- June 6: Texas Tech
Other official visits:
- June 6: Oklahoma
Other official visits:
- June 20: Virginia Tech
Other official visits:
- May 30: Clemson
- June 6: Ohio State
