Penn State's 2023 regular season is complete with the Nittany Lions achieving the second-straight season of 10 wins or more by defeating the Michigan State Spartans 42-0. With that, this offers a great opportunity to take a look at which members of Penn State's 23-member 2023 signing class played this regular season as true freshmen for the Nittany Lions. Notably, one signee, Mathias Barnwell left the program in the summer, effectively making the class a 22-member class. Here's a look at which true freshman burned their redshirts, which played, and who didn't play at all this season.

BURNED REDSHIRTS

Five Nittany Lions burned their redshirts in 2023. Those five players were all on the defensive side of the ball in, defensive end Jameial Lyons, linebacker Tony Rojas, cornerbacks Zion Tracy and Elliot Washington II as well as safety King Mack. Tracy, Rojas, and Mack all played in each of the Nittany Lions' 12 games this season, Elliot Washington II played in eight games but did not appear against Michigan State according to the participation report. Lyons played in seven games including Saturday's win over Michigan State recording one tackle in the process including half a tackle for loss.

TRUE FRESHMAN BURNED REDSHIRTS + STATS POSITION NAME STATS DE Jameial Lyons 7 GP, 5 tckls, 1.5 TFL, 1.0 sack LB Tony Rojas 12 GP, 16 tckls, 3.0 TFL, 1 FF, 1 INT CB Zion Tracy 12 GP, 9 tckls CB Elliot Washington II 8 GP, 7 tckls S King Mack 12 GP, 3 tckls, 1 QBH

PLAYED BUT RETAIN REDSHIRTS

A large chunk of the 2023 signing class did appear in games for Penn State this season but have retained their redshirts. Starting on the offensive side of the ball quarterback Jaxon Smolik appeared in one game this season against Delaware. Tight end Andrew Rappleyea appeared against Delaware and UMass. Offensive linemen Anthony Donkoh and J'ven Williams both appeared in three games including Saturday's matchup against Michigan State while fellow offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh appeared in two games On the defensive side of the ball, linebackers Ta'Mere Robinson and Kaveion Keys both played in two games as did cornerback Lamont Payne and safety DaKaari Nelson. All nine players would be eligible to play in Penn State's bowl game and not risk losing their redshirt eligibility.

DID NOT PLAY