Who did Penn State offer during their February 3 Junior Day?
The Penn State Nittany Lions held over 40 recruits on campus on Saturday for their third and final Junior Day of the year and three prospects who were on campus have reported offers since the end of their trip to Happy Valley.
The unranked 2025 offensive lineman has had a nice last few weeks on the recruiting trail, picking up offers from Virginia and now the Nittany Lions. The Loudon County standout also holds offers from James Madison, Liberty, Marshall, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.
"They showed a lot of love and I would 100% visit again," Scruggs told Happy Valley Insider about his visit and offer.
The Michigan defensive end picks up his second Power Four offer from the Nittany Lions. It was his second trip to Penn State, also making the trip to the Nittany Lions' November showdown against Michigan. The Saline, Michigan native also holds offers from Boston College, Central Michigan, and Louisville.
The Port Huron, Michigan native picks up his second offer in his recruitment. He picked up his first offer from Central Michigan last February. This was his third trip to Penn State, he also visited the Nittany Lions last year for the spring game as well as this past September.
Morelan was ecstatic about the offer from the Nittany Lions when Happy Valley Insider caught up with him. "So happy," he said to us. "I had a great time, great atmosphere and coaches."
