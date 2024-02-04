The Penn State Nittany Lions held over 40 recruits on campus on Saturday for their third and final Junior Day of the year and three prospects who were on campus have reported offers since the end of their trip to Happy Valley.



The unranked 2025 offensive lineman has had a nice last few weeks on the recruiting trail, picking up offers from Virginia and now the Nittany Lions. The Loudon County standout also holds offers from James Madison, Liberty, Marshall, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. "They showed a lot of love and I would 100% visit again," Scruggs told Happy Valley Insider about his visit and offer.

The Michigan defensive end picks up his second Power Four offer from the Nittany Lions. It was his second trip to Penn State, also making the trip to the Nittany Lions' November showdown against Michigan. The Saline, Michigan native also holds offers from Boston College, Central Michigan, and Louisville.