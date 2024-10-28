Will Howard on facing Penn State: "They didn't think I was good enough"

Penn State's matchup with Ohio State next weekend was already a highly-anticipated battle coming into the year. Now with both schools ranked inside the top four of the AP Top 25 poll, College Gameday AND Big Noon Kickoff coming to State College and College Football Playoff implications on the line, the stakes have gotten bigger.

So too has the motivation for Ohio State quarterback Will Howard.

Following the Buckeyes' win over Nebraska on Saturday, Howard, a Downington, Pennsylvania native, was vocal about what the opportunity to play Penn State means to him.