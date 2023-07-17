Two of Penn State's commitments in the class of 2024 have changed high schools weeks ahead of their senior seasons.

Defensive tackle commitment Xavier Gilliam will be transferring from Wilde Lake in Columbia, Maryland, to Quince Orchard in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Quince Orchard, of course, is the home of top Penn State defensive end target Jaylen Harvey, who has been long time FutureCasted to Penn State but whose recruitment has continued longer than expected.

Gilliam committed to the Nittany Lions in early June after taking an official visit to Happy Valley. Gilliam is ranked as a three-star prospect and one of the top 40 players in the state of Maryland.

Additionally, wide receiver commitment Joshua Brown will be transferring from Holy Trinity to Malverne, which is located on Long Island in New York. That news was first reported by Gregg Sarra of Newsday.

Brown committed to Penn Strate late last month, picking the Nittany Lions over Georgia, Rutgers, and others. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver is considered one of the top three players in New York and one of the top 100 wide receivers in the country. He also held offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma, among others.

Penn State currently holds 22 commitments in their 2024 recruiting class that currently ranks eighth in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.