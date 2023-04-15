Penn State's annual Blue-White Spring Game kicks off at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and here are 10 players we'll be watching closely.

1. QB Drew Allar

It's still considered a quarterback competition but in reality, in all likelihood, it's the Drew Allar show next fall. This is his first spring game as the potential starting quarterback - it's unclear how much he'll play but all eyes will be on him. What are we looking for? It's simple, for him to hit all the passes that he should be while also making some of those more difficult passes.

2. QB Beau Pribula

Even with Drew as the likely starter, Pribula will also be watched very closely on Saturday. In a quarterback room with just three scholarship quarterbacks, Pribula being ready to go next fall will be imperative for Penn State in case Pribula needs to see any extended time. What can the former Central York standout do on Saturday?

3. WR Malik McClain

The Florida State transfer has a chance to be the complete package, now can he put it all together? This will be his first chance to impress in front of Penn State fans. Additionally, he's in a battle for the third wide receiver spot with Harrison Wallace III.

4. OT J'Ven Williams

There's been a ton of fanfare for the Wyomissing standout and understandably so. He has great size already and is a fantastic athlete. How has his development come along this spring is something we're interested to see first hand.

5. OT Alex Birchmeier

Birchmeier was ranked as a guard coming out of Broad Run in Ashburn (VA) but will be starting at tackle for the Nittany Lions. How has that transition been going for the high four-star prospect? We'll find out on Saturday. Either way, it's been a while since Penn State has had two freshman offensive linemen with this high of potential.

6. DE Smith Vilbert

Smith Vilbert had a breakout performance against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl in 2021 and then missed all of last season before appearing in the Rose Bowl against Utah. It wasn't the season that anyone was hoping for out of the New Jersey native but perhaps that full breakout season could come in 2023? Penn State's defensive end room is already a strong one, if Vilbert can stay on the field this year, he has a chance to put together a strong season.

7. DT Zane Durant

Penn State's defensive tackle room might be what ultimately makes and breaks their chances at winning a Big Ten title and making a College Football Playoff appearance this fall outside the quarterback play of course. With that, sophomore Zane Durant will have to be a key cog in that defensive tackle room for Penn State. Year one was a good one for the Orlando (FL) native, can he take a big step here in year two?

8. LB Tony Rojas

Another true freshman with a ton of fanfare, there's been a lot of excitement building around Tony Rojas and now he'll get to showcase that in front of everyone. The 6-foot-3 linebacker out of Virginia has received praise from James Franklin this spring and has reportedly added over 20 pounds since being on campus.

9. CB Storm Duck

The North Carolina transfer will be a big part of Penn State's cornerback room this fall. Even if he doesn't officially start, Duck is likely looking at starter-level reps. How will the former All-ACC cornerback stand out in his first spring game with the program?

10. CB Elliott Washington

Elliot Washington is a player whom there were high expectations surrounding coming into this spring and there is a chance he sees playing time this fall. Even if he doesn't see playing time this season, he's someone who could develop into a key cornerback for the program down the line.

Honorable mentions: