Former Penn State star Miles Sanders released by Carolina Panthers

Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders is a free agent for the second time in his NFL career. On Tuesday, Sanders was released by the Carolina Panthers. His release comes after two seasons with the organization after originally signing a four-year, $25.4 million contract with the Panthers in 2023.

Sanders, in his two years with Carolina, was unable to find the success that he enjoyed with the Philadelphia Eagles throughout the first four years of his career. A second-round draft pick of Philadelphia in the 2019 NFL Draft, Sanders totaled 3,708 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in his tenure with the Eagles.

In 2022, Sanders had a career season with 259 carries for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns as the Eagles' feature back en route to an NFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance. Following that career season, the Eagles opted not to have Sanders return to the organization while choosing to trade for Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift.

In his two seasons with Carolina, Sanders totaled 187 carries for 879 yards, an average of just 3.5 yards per carry, a full yard and a half below his average with Philadelphia. In 27 games with the Panthers, Sanders started just seven as former Oklahoma State star Chubba Hubbard took over the starting role. This season, Sanders was kept to just 11 games due to injury.

Carolina is saving $5.225 million in cap space by releasing Sanders.