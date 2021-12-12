 2021 Penn State Football PFF season grades -- Defense
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-12 08:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 Penn State Football PFF season grades -- Defense

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football finished the regular season 7-5 on the year and while there were some ups and downs, they are now preparing for the 2021 Outback Bowl set to take place on January 1st, 2022.

Nittany Nation has gathered all the data from PFF and put together the full list of grades for the 2021 Penn State defense below.

If you are unfamiliar with how the PFF grades work, you can check out this link to their website breaking it all down RIGHT HERE.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}