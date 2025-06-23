Where is Penn State's Yanic Konan Niederhauser Projected to be Drafted?

This Wednesday, Penn State center Yanic Konan Niederhauser will look to be the 16th Nittany Lion to ever be drafted in the NBA Draft.
The Fraschels, Switzerland native experienced a breakout campaign for Penn State this past season, averaging 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest in 29 games after spending two seasons at Northern Illinois.
Below, Happy Valley Insider rounds up where Konan Niederhauser is projected to be drafted on Wednesday night.
While the landing spots for Konan Niederhauser may vary, the one thing that seems certain is that the 7-foot-0 center will have a great chance to become Penn State's highest draft pick ever this week.
NBADraft.net: No. 36 Brooklyn Nets
NBADraft.net has Konan Niederhauser as an early second round draft pick at No. 36 overall. This is about where most mock drafts should have the Swiss center projected to go. The Nets have never selected a Penn State plaer.
NBA Draft on SI
NBA Draft on SI, has YNC being drafted a bit later in the second round at No. 52 by the Phoenix Suns. The Suns have never drafted a Penn State player.
ESPN
ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo have Konan Niederhauser going early in the second round to the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets notably also have the No.4 pick in the first round.
Yahoo! Sports
The highest landing spot so far YNC is from Yahoo! Sports who has him as a borderline potential first round selection with the No. 32 overall pick. Yahoo! Sports compares him to DeAndre Jordan and said the following about his fit with the Celtics.
"Konan Niederhauser would make for an excellent developmental project in Boston’s center-needy rotation. He is an elite athlete who lives above the rim as a finisher and shot blocker, and he displays some intriguing upside as a 7-foot shot creator. But he needs to improve his fundamentals to make it all click."
