Where is Penn State's Yanic Konan Niederhauser Projected to be Drafted?

This Wednesday, Penn State center Yanic Konan Niederhauser will look to be the 16th Nittany Lion to ever be drafted in the NBA Draft.

The Fraschels, Switzerland native experienced a breakout campaign for Penn State this past season, averaging 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest in 29 games after spending two seasons at Northern Illinois.

Below, Happy Valley Insider rounds up where Konan Niederhauser is projected to be drafted on Wednesday night.

While the landing spots for Konan Niederhauser may vary, the one thing that seems certain is that the 7-foot-0 center will have a great chance to become Penn State's highest draft pick ever this week.