2022 long snapper Will Patton details decision to join Penn State

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound long snapper became the fourth preferred walk-on commit to join the Nittany Lions 2022 recruiting class.

Penn State Football added to their preferred walk-on commitment list this weekend as long snapper Will Patton announced his decision to join the program via social media before the game on Saturday.

IN HIS OWN WORDS.....

"I’ve been a Penn State fan for as long as I can remember," Patton told Nittany Nation. "It has always been my dream school. I also really like all the coaches on staff and they were super excited when I told them the news.

"This past weekend was the third game that I’ve been to this year. I always love being in State College, it is a great atmosphere."

"Fan can expect me to be hardworking and very dedicated to the team from day one."