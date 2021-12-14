2022 Pennsylvania OL Matthew Detisch commits to PSU as a run-on

Nittany Nation spoke with Detisch about his decision and more.

Almost immediately after the offer, the 6-foot-6, 275-pound offensive tackle committed to the coaching staff.

Mars (PA) 2022 offensive lineman Matthew Detisch has always had interest in Penn State and always kind of knew he would end up there, but it wasn't 100% official until recently when he was offered a run-on spot by the program.

"Happy valley is home," Detisch told Nittany Nation. "I took a visit sophomore year and I knew then that I wanted to go to school whether it be for football or not."

Although the announcement was made public on Tuesday afternoon, Detisch admits that he committed to the program a few days ago.

"My decision was made a couple days ago," said Detisch. "I just waited to put it on Twitter until I finalized my decision once I got the run on offer."

From the minute Detisch told the staff, they were all pretty excited about the news and can't wait to get started working with him.

"The whole staff was pumped when I told them," he said. "I know coach (Phil) Trautwein is excited to work with me and turn me into the best player that I can be. Also coach (Dann) Kabala has been awesome building this relationship too, he made me feel at home."

Detisch should fit in right away at Penn State as he already has a ton of connections to the school.

"Ben Chizmar on the team is a good friend of mine and put a good word in for me," Detisch said. "My girlfriend is also going to PSU and my cousin will be a fifth year to get his MBA."

Stay tuned for more on Detisch and other Penn State Football recruiting news right here on Nittany Nation.