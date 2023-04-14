2023 Blue-White Spring Game - Weather Report
Penn State's spring game is just 48 hours away and it's been a beautiful week across the Keystone State. That being said, what should be expected for Saturday's Blue-White Spring Game? We take a look at the latest weather report from Accuweather.
FORECAST: Low-70s with periods of rain
While it's been sunny all week in Pennsylvania and temperatures are expected to be in the 80s on Thursday and Friday, the weather for Saturday won't be as nice but still should be a solid day overall.
Right now, Accuweather is calling for it to be a high of 72° on Saturday with it being mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers along the way. It shouldn't be too windy, with wind gusts reaching just 7mph with the wind overall expected to be consistently under 10 mph.
As long as the rain stays away for most of the afternoon, it should be optimal weather in Happy Valley for the spring game. The cloud coverage should keep it a comfortable temperature - the humidity will be a bit high at 74% but it shouldn't be overly muggy either.
What will the morning weather be like for driving? Tailgating?
Parking lots will open at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, leaving plenty of time for fans to tailgate prior to the spring game. As the morning progresses, there is expected to be mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of rain throughout the morning, so be sure to have a light rain jacket if you wish to stay dry. Overall, over the morning, it's expected that about a quarter of an inch of rain will fall. There's also a small chance of a thunderstorm popping up as well.
As we move into the afternoon, the rain should tail off as well but there will remain a chance throughout most of the day.
