Penn State's spring game is just 48 hours away and it's been a beautiful week across the Keystone State. That being said, what should be expected for Saturday's Blue-White Spring Game? We take a look at the latest weather report from Accuweather .

While it's been sunny all week in Pennsylvania and temperatures are expected to be in the 80s on Thursday and Friday, the weather for Saturday won't be as nice but still should be a solid day overall.

Right now, Accuweather is calling for it to be a high of 72° on Saturday with it being mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers along the way. It shouldn't be too windy, with wind gusts reaching just 7mph with the wind overall expected to be consistently under 10 mph.

As long as the rain stays away for most of the afternoon, it should be optimal weather in Happy Valley for the spring game. The cloud coverage should keep it a comfortable temperature - the humidity will be a bit high at 74% but it shouldn't be overly muggy either.