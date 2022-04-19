2023 Cali. ATH Zakkarii Black talks offer, connection to Lavar Arrington

“Coach (Kenny) Sanders and I were talking for a little,” Black told Nittany Nation. “Then he told me to call him, I did and we had a whole conversation about life. After that he told me they wanted to further the process and offer me a full ride to Penn State.”

The 5-foot-9, 150-pound running back target, spoke with us here at Nittany Nation to talk about the offer, his unique connection to Penn State and more.

Last week, Penn State Football became the first program to offer California class of 2023 athlete Zakkarii Black out of Charter Oak High School.

The offer from the Nittany Lions was the first for Black and although he’s never been to campus yet, he is already pretty familiar with the program thanks to his trainer, Lavar Arrington.

“I know that they are a winning program, a big school, and they are a place that produces a lot of successful people. I’m pretty close with Lavar Arrington, so I know somewhat of the culture that is there, but I won’t know much more until I visit.”

Black went on to talk about in detail his relationship working with the former Penn State great.

“I’ve known coach Arrington for about 5-6 years now,” he said. “It was eighth grade when my trainer, Latef Grim, sent my film over to coach Lavar and he said that he saw something in me that no one else had seen. After that I’ve been with him my entire high school career.”

Along with Penn State. Black is also beginning to hear a good amount from Utah State, which he will take a visit to this upcoming Thursday.

Stay tuned for more on Arrington and other Penn State Football recruiting news right here on Nittany Nation!